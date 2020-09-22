Bank robbery

EASTON, Pa. - The reported robbery of a bank in Easton prompted a lockdown of Lafayette College's campus for about an hour Tuesday.

The city police have not yet released any information about the holdup, but the college's public safety department issued an alert to the campus community.

According to the alert, the robber had been reported to be on foot, headed toward Bushkill Drive, near North Third Street.

The college said in a Twitter post that the lockdown has been lifted after the area was searched. According to the post, the suspect in the robbery is believed to be out of the area.

