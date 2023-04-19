Baptist preacher Dr. Charles F. Stanley, who was the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Atlanta and hosted a Christian teaching program, died Tuesday, according to a message from In Touch Ministries CEO C. Phillip Bowen.

He was 90 years old. The cause of death was not announced.

Stanley was senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Atlanta for 50 years. He hosted the Christian teaching program “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley." The show airs on WFMZ-TV Sundays at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The show started airing on the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1978.

He served two one-year terms as president of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1985 and 1986.

Stabley wrote more than 40 books.

"His teaching helped us all draw closer to God and love each other as the church. I’m humbled and proud to have been his friend," Bowen said in his message.

"I want you to know that In Touch Ministries is dedicated to preserving Dr. Stanley’s powerful legacy. We will continue to broadcast his timeless messages as long as the Lord allows. Dr. Stanley was faithful, and we are committed to following his example—carrying on the mission to preach the good news and to encourage the body of Christ."

Bowen said he would share further updates in the coming weeks.