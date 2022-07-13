ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new bar and restaurant offering an extensive collection of Rye whiskey is coming to the Lehigh Valley.
City Center Investment Corp. announced Wednesday that a team of bar and restaurant veterans leased space in downtown Allentown to launch Pennsylvania Rye Company.
Owners Dan Gonzalez and Jesse Haik plan to open the bar and restaurant on Hamilton Street this summer and a bottle shop next in early fall, according to a news release from the real estate development company.
PA Rye Co, located at 536-538 Hamilton St., is 6,200 square feet with a bar on the first floor and restaurant space on the second floor, according to the news release. Its retail wine store next door will have access from the bar.
Both locations will have outdoor space for customers to eat and drink.
“Dan and Jesse’s history of launching top-quality hospitality spots combined with their passion for Allentown really set them apart from other interested operators,” said Jill Wheeler, City Center’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
City Center Investment Corp. says the bar will offer an extensive collection of Rye whiskey, focusing on Pennsylvania producers, along with 16 rotating beer taps, an extensive seasonal cocktail list, and a boutique wine list.
PA Rye Co will be open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Private event space is also available for reservation by calling Jesse at 484-929-2729. PA Rye Co will host happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. every day it is open.
Small plates will be priced between $10 and $18.
“We are thrilled to be launching this summer in downtown Allentown,” said Gonzalez. “Although Jesse and I have worked in, launched and managed various locations nationwide, we both kept coming back to Allentown as the place we wanted to open our own bar.”
Haik added, “We are planning a strong cocktail program with featured PA Ryes, but we will be much more than just a Rye bar. We have an excellent chef coming from New Hope and have already been in conversation with whiskey and wine makers to host special exclusive cocktail events. Our plan is that PA Rye Co will be a place where everyone is welcome.”
With more than 42 years combined in the hospitality industry, Gonzalez and Haik helped launch The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar and The Dime restaurant at the Renaissance Allentown hotel.
Gonzalez, born and raised in Allentown, has more than 20 years of industry experience. He was a head bartender at The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar before moving on to be a corporate liquor sales representative for Breakthru Beverage.
Haik, from New Orleans, started working in restaurants at age 15. He has opened and managed restaurants in five states and was the beverage manager for the Renaissance Allentown Hotel during its launch. Prior to launching PA Rye Co he served as general manager of Liberty House in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Executive Chef Eduardo Aburto, hailing from Mexico City, is a 7-year Allentownian. He has more than 16 years of international kitchen experience, including stints in the Bahamas, Mexico, and multiple states. Opening the Renaissance Allentown Hotel as chef de cuisine, he worked for Greenwood Hospitality for five years. For the past year he served as chef at The Roof Restaurant in New Hope.