BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The men who live at the Rooney Building in Bethlehem were all a buzz, as they got trimmed up just in time for Father's Day.
"The gentlemen's faces right now, and that's what a barber shop is, we're changing people's appearance and you know they feel happy," said Ronald Corales, the owner of the Gentleman's Barber Shop.
Corales teamed up with the YWCA and Northampton County Senior Center to give these men a special Father's Day treat.
"It's always important to give back to the community," Corales said.
Corales says now is the time more than ever to give back.
"All the changes that we're having in the country right now with inflation, high rent, stuff like that. If we can just give a little bit, just a little bit," Corales said.
Corales brought his mobile Haircut van on site along with his talented crew.
"I got a hug which touched my heart, so that was awesome," said Gentleman's Barber Shop Manager Monica Castillo.
The men were also treated to a special brunch and are now looking better than ever for Father's Day.
"I hope that their children are going to see them this weekend and say, 'hey, you look great and I like to be a part of that," said Kelsey Roders, who also managers the barbershop.