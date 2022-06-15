BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The men who live at the Rooney Building in Bethlehem were all a buzz, as they got trimmed up just in time for Father's Day.

"The gentlemen's faces right now, and that's what a barber shop is, we're changing people's appearance and you know they feel happy," said Ronald Corales, the owner of the Gentleman's Barber Shop.

Corales teamed up with the YWCA and Northampton County Senior Center to give these men a special Father's Day treat.

"It's always important to give back to the community," Corales said.

Corales says now is the time more than ever to give back.

"All the changes that we're having in the country right now with inflation, high rent, stuff like that. If we can just give a little bit, just a little bit," Corales said.

Corales brought his mobile Haircut van on site along with his talented crew.

"I got a hug which touched my heart, so that was awesome," said Gentleman's Barber Shop Manager Monica Castillo.

The men were also treated to a special brunch and are now looking better than ever for Father's Day.

"I hope that their children are going to see them this weekend and say, 'hey, you look great and I like to be a part of that," said Kelsey Roders, who also managers the barbershop.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you