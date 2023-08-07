L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A barricade situation ended peacefully in Lehigh County Monday afternoon.

State police say a man is in custody after being barricaded in his home in the 2500 block of Waynesborough Court in Lower Macungie Township for hours.

Troopers and several agencies were at the scene. The entire street was blocked off and people were told to remain inside.

A state trooper said the sheriff's office in Lehigh County came to the man's house to serve a domestic relations warrant regarding a civic matter.

Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the man in the house made threatening comments, which caused the sheriffs to leave the home, state police said. Troopers from Fogelsville responded to the residence and formed a perimeter around the house. Troopers from the Special Emergency Response Team arrived on scene and took command of the incident, according to state police.

Through negotiations with the Special Emergency Response Team, the man went out of the home, shortly after 2:30 p.m., and was taken into custody where he was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest by Macungie Ambulance personnel for evaluation, according to a news release from state police.

During the incident, Sauerkraut Lane was closed at Millhouse Road and Saddlebrook Road.

There were no injuries to law enforcement during the incident, state police said.

The Lower Macungie Township Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.