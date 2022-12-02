BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "We got the World Cup. It's a big deal," said Michael Dweck, Manager of P.J. Whelihan's in Bethlehem.

Most of us forgot to book our ticket to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That's why we're letting you know where you can watch games right here in the Lehigh Valley.

"Everyone's gonna be watching it. C'mon now!" said soccer fan Konnor.

Places like Big Woody's, Bar Louie, and Sports and Social are opening their doors early for the USA game against the Netherlands. P.J. Whelihan's in Bethlehem is joining in on the fun, too.

"We're opening early for our guests, so they can come in and get their food and drinks right away," said Jordan Gimbor, a bartender at P.J'.s.

The Sports Bar is opening their doors at 9 a.m., offering breakfast menu items and drinks for those early-morning soccer fans to enjoy.

Is the kitchen prepared?

"Oh yes we are, absolutely. We're literally back there, eggs, bacon," said PJ's Kitchen Manager Quan Holman.

The game is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, so grab a chair and get ready to cheer on the U.S.

"Go USA! It's always a good environment here," said Gimbor.

Other places you can watch the game are:

- Palette & Pour screens

-BIG screen in the Capital Blue Cross Creativity Commons @ ArtsQuest Center

- Both theaters at Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas

-PBS video screen on the Air Products Town Square

Pro tip: Pack an umbrella in the event of poor weather. ArtsQuest Center spaces are reaching capacity due to Christkindlmarkt.