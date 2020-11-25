BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Customers at Machs Gute Pub and Grille, say it's important to support them given the new restrictions.
Thanksgiving Eve is typically one of the busier days in the industry. Current restrictions already have restaurants and bars limited to fifty percent capacity and closing at 10 p.m.
"All these major holidays that are typically busy weekends for us were also a bust. Now with Thanksgiving, the whole weekend is usually busy for us and here we are with another setback and figuring out how to adapt and how to profit," said co-owner Peter Tsihlis.
Then Monday the Pennsylvania Department of Health banned on-site alcohol sales from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday in an effort to reduce the spread of the surging coronavirus.
"All the mitigation in place that they put forward for us and then he goes and takes away one of the better nights of the year for all bars and restaurants," said Chaz Patrick, co-owner of Molly's Irish Grille and Sports Pub.
“This has nothing to do with defiance or being rebellious or anything like that. It has everything to do with us being able to pay our bills,” said Seven Sirens Brewing Company co-owner Jordan Serulneck.
Seven Sirens Brewing Company plans to serve beyond 5 p.m. The owners say they know it may not be a popular decision with some. But they are not eligible for grants, or loans to stay open because they are a new business, so they need to make money.
"I suggest they make the best decision they can for their families because that is what we're doing for ours," Serulneck said.
Business owners and some customers we spoke with say they still feel people will be celebrating at private parties, so they don't think the advisory will have the desired result.