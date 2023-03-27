BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District announced Monday who its next superintendent will be.

Jack Silva will be the superintendent effective July 2023, according to a news release from BASD.

The Board of School Directors will vote to approve Dr. Silva at its April 24, 2023, School Board meeting, according to BASD.

Silva will succeed Joseph Roy, who has served as the district’s Superintendent since 2010.

Silva began his career in the Bethlehem Area School District in 2010 as the Assistant Superintendent & Chief Academic Officer.

BASD says he is recognized as a state and national leader in improving students’ reading achievement, establishing school-community partnerships, and creating career pathways in support of graduates’ post-high school success.

“I am confident Dr. Silva will continue to keep the BASD moving forward as the premier District in the Lehigh Valley. Under his leadership as Assistant Superintendent & Chief Academic Officer, our students have been given access to new curricular opportunities and have grown academically,” said School Board President Michael Faccinetto.

Prior to his position in the BASD, Dr. Silva served as an administrator in the Souderton Area School District. His roles included Principal, Assistant Principal, and Director of Secondary Education. He taught social studies in Souderton Area School District and Central Bucks School District.