BETHLEHEM, Pa. - School districts are once again evaluating their snow day policy with the option for virtual learning.
Bethlehem Area School District is keeping its four traditional, built-in snow days that don't need to be made up, said superintendent Joseph Roy.
But once those are used up, school officials will weigh the option of a day off or an "online assignment day" instead.
"That'll depend on how far in advance we know a storm is coming or if we need to be closed for a couple of days in a row, or several or more days in a row," Roy said, in a video announcement Tuesday. "We could have choices between a snow day and an online assignment day."
School officials will send to teachers and students details on how an online assignment day would work.
Bethlehem is just one of the many school districts in the area rethinking snow days.