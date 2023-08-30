BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) announced proactive safety and security measures for all Liberty and Freedom high school football games at BASD stadium.

Officials say gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on game nights and school officials along with police officers will be at each gate before and during the game.

Any purses/bags brought into the stadium must be clear and will be checked. Backpacks and tote bags will not be permitted in the stadium nor will outside food or beverages.

Loitering will not be permitted and there will be no ticket purchases or admittance to the stadium after halftime.

School officials say although not always convenient for spectators, these measures are necessary to ensure the safety of students, families and the community.