BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On Monday night, the Bethlehem Area school board appointed Michael Recchiuti as its new director to replace Craig Neiman, who resigned effective Nov. 1.
According to Neiman's letter of resignation, the conflicting demands of his professional schedule and his role on the board made it difficult for him to attend meetings and fulfill his commitments.
Neiman served as a director for the last nine years. He is currently the chief financial officer of the East Stroudsburg Area School District.
"We certainly thank Mr. Neiman for many years of support and service on the school board," board President Michael Faccinetto said before the board's vote to accept the resignation.
Board members Dean Donaher and Shannon Patrick voted "with regret" on Neiman's resignation, but "with enthusiasm" for the appointment of Recchiuti.
According to Recchiuti's application letter to the board, he is a resident of the Region 2 district and has lived in Hanover Township since 2016.
He is also a Bethlehem Area School District graduate who later attended Pennsylvania State University and Western New England School of Law. Recchiuti is partner and attorney at a law firm in downtown Bethlehem. His daughter attends Hanover Elementary.
"I believe that as a parent of an elementary student in the district, I can bring perspective and insight to the board about how parents and children are adapting in a post-pandemic learning environment," Recchiuti said Monday night.
He recounted his daughter's experience of having parts of three school years interrupted due to the pandemic, and said the full impact of that experience on children may not be known for some time.
Recchiuti expressed that the school district's current educational programs may require adaptation to fulfill the needs of such children during their middle and high school years.
His previous experience includes serving as vice president of Bethlehem City Council and as chairman of City Council's finance committee, during which he said he helped to lead the city out of rocky times.
Recchiuti will serve "with respect and dignity to the office," he pledged.
Other news
In other business, Colonial Intermediate 20 is teaming with Lehigh University to roll out two programs for teaching students: Project RISE and Project STAY.
Project RISE focuses on examining teachers' reading instruction, support and expertise for students with intellectual disabilities in grades one through four.
Project STAY aims to develop an induction program for novice teachers working with students with autism in elementary schools. STAY is a three-year program and designed to help the retention of teachers working with vulnerable populations.