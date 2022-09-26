BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two high schools in the Bethlehem Area School District now officially have a girls wrestling club.
The BASD school board approved the winter season club for Freedom and Liberty high schools. The district says the girls wrestling club will provide female student-athletes the chance to wrestle and, in the process, enhance equitable access.
In addition, the district noted that approval of the club will promote girls wrestling toward becoming a sport sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, or PIAA. A $12,468 budget provides for coaches, tournament fees, uniforms, transportation and officials.
According to SanctionPA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for girls wrestling becoming a sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania, Freedom and Liberty high schools become the 63rd and 64th schools in the state, respectively, to get approved girls wrestling programs.
Once 100 teams are established at high schools in Pennsylvania, the PIAA is expected to sanction the sport at the state level, which would allow for a state tournament.
Winter indoor track
In other athletics moves, the board approved also winter indoor track, which is already a well-attended afterschool athletics program. The district said the approval will allow for more meaningful practice and competition opportunities for student-athletes.
Other business
Finally, directors approved recent changes to the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance criteria for the Southside LERTA District II. The approval requires also that taxes cannot be delinquent to the school district in order to quality for the LERTA. The school district is one of the taxing entities which must approve a LERTA.