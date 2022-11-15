BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District director Craig Neiman has resigned, citing professional obligations that have made it difficult to attend board meetings.

Neiman's resignation was effective Nov. 1, representing the BASD's District 2, which includes Hanover Township. The board will vote Nov. 21 on accepting his resignation.

A board committee meeting agenda for Monday lists one applicant for the vacancy, Michael Recchiuti.

Neiman has served as a director for nine years. The school board oversees district operations and approves budgets.

Neiman commended the administrators, teachers and support staff in his farewell letter.

"I've been proud to play a small role in the successes of the District and I take comfort in knowing that the BASD is well-positioned for the future," Neiman wrote.

Neiman is the chief financial officer of the East Stroudsburg Area School District.

In Recchiuti's application letter, he says he lives in Hanover Township.

Recchiuti is a former member of Bethlehem City Council and an attorney. He was chairman of City Council's finance committee, experience that Recchiuti cited in favor of his appointment.

"During my time on City Council, we were presented with numerous budgeting challenges, and were able to make hard decisions to get the City through some rocky times," he wrote in his letter of application.

Recchiuti has a child attending Bethlehem schools.

The next school board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at East Hills Middle School.