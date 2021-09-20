BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School Board on Monday night voted to rename Broughal Middle School's auditorium after the school's former school principal, Joseph Santoro.
The action received a 5-2 vote, with board President Michael Faccinetto and board Vice President Shannon Patrick dissenting. Board members Craig Neiman and Emily Schenkel were absent.
Before the vote, Faccinetto stated that he would not support the renaming of the auditorium, saying district facilities should not be named after any one individual. Like Santoro, who died last year, many district employees give decades of faithful service, he said, and suggested that the board eliminate its naming policy altogether.
Faccinetto said his position was not meant as a slight in any way to Santoro's career and service. A 1967 Liberty High School graduate, Santoro served as an administrator at Broughal for 28 years — most of that time as its principal, retiring in 2010.
The proposal to have the school's auditorium renamed in honor Santoro was presented by the board of trustees of the Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District.
Superintendent Joseph Roy gave his endorsement of the renaming of the auditorium at the board's Sept. 13 meeting, describing Santoro's "deep history and commitment to that part of the community." Roy did not offer any additional words at Monday's board meeting.
At the Sept. 13 meeting, Faccinetto said the district should not name public facilities that are built with taxpayer money after individuals.