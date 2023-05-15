BETHLEHEM, Pa. – At a special meeting Monday night, the Bethlehem Area School District Board of School Directors revealed its proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.
The proposal accounts for $339,270,134 in total expenses, which Superintendent Joseph Roy called a "modest" 2.93% increase from the district's 2022-23 budget. Instruction expenses and support services are the largest spending categories in the proposed budget, accounting for roughly $211 million and $94 million of the total, respectively.
The district estimates it will finance the budget with about $222 million in local revenue, $103 million in state funds and $6.88 million from the federal government. This projected total revenue of roughly $332 million falls short of the proposal's projected expenses, so the district will draw nearly $7 million from its $21 million in savings to make up the deficit without enacting a tax increase.
According to Roy, the amount taken from BASD savings depends on both state revenue and any additional revenue generated during the 2022-23 school year.
"How much we have to pull from our savings account, the fund balance, is totally dependent right now on revenue from the state," the superintendent said. "The more we get from the state, the less we have to pull from savings."
The district currently has about $21 million available in its savings fund, according to Harry Aristakesian, the district's chief financial officer.
In accordance with Act 1 of the 2006 Pennsylvania Legislative Special Session, the BASD board voted unanimously to move the proposal along 30 days before its final adoption vote on June 19. On that date, the board will formally vote on whether to adopt this budget for the 2023-24 school year.
After the proposal passed, the district's finance and human resources committees met to discuss upcoming agenda initiatives ahead of the board's regular meeting scheduled for Monday, May 22.
One such initiative was the announcement of BASD's upcoming partnership with Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania. Annually through the 2026-27 fiscal year, CIS will receive a federal grant of $432,328 to provide after-school and summertime programs for students in grades six through 12, according to the finance committee's meeting agenda. The programs will run year-round, four days per week and three hours per day.
"[CIS] provides us with the funding," Aristakesian said of the program. "We provide the teachers, the students and the buildings."