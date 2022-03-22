BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School Board approved the establishment of a new office of equity initiatives during its Monday night meeting.
Superintendent Joseph Roy said the creation of the office and the appointment of its leadership team build upon the equity policy that the district approved last fall.
"Establishing these new positions and the offices is really critical to implementing our equity policy, including developing a new equity plan, goals, and conducting an equity audit," Roy said. "We have lots and lots of various initiatives and work underway aimed at equity, and defining equity as giving each child what they need when they need it and also equitable access to opportunities."
The Bethlehem Area School District diversity, equity and inclusion policy was approved in September as the result of an 18-month long process that incorporated recommendations from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
At the time of the policy's approval, board President Michael Faccinetto explained that the policy calls for an audit to benchmark educational equity in district achievement and opportunities, as well as for the administration to develop and update the district's educational equity action plan with clear goals and metrics to address inequities.
"So we have phenomenal opportunities for students in this district, but not every child can access those opportunities, whether its academic, athletic, extracurricular — there are often barriers that can get in the way," Roy said Monday night. "So it was time to pull those initiatives into a more aligned and targeted fashion under one office."
To lead the office, Benita Draper was appointed director of equity initiatives. Roy said Draper has worked in the district for 15 years and previously served as principal of Lincoln Elementary School, as well as a supervisor of early learning, grants and development.
Eric Fontanez was named supervisor of equity initiatives. Fontanez started his career as a teacher and progressed to currently serve as principal of Marvine Elementary School.
Tracey Hirner, who currently serves as supervisor of social/emotional learning, was appointed director of student services.
Maureen Leeson was named supervisor of science, technology, engineering and math. Leeson is currently administrator for secondary education.
While the office will lead equity and inclusion efforts for the entire district, "Everybody owns a piece of equity work," Roy said. "This doesn't take anything off of anybody."
"We all have to be committed to racial justice and equity across all groups of people," he added, "but we really need a top leadership at the district level to coordinate, to align and to push us ahead to make us a better district in that area."
Draper will begin her new role immediately, while Fontanez, Hirner and Leeson will begin their new positions July 1.
"It's exciting. It's historic, really, to establish these positions and this office," Roy said, "and I think it really helps to push us ahead and helps us continue to be a leading district in working towards social justice."