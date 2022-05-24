BETHLEHEM, Pa. – An elementary school in the Bethlehem Area School District is taking community service to another level.
During its Monday night meeting, the Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a lease agreement with the Fountain Hill Community Grocery Partnership to build and operate a food pantry at Fountain Hill Elementary School.
Last summer, BASD was approached by the Cathedral Church of the Nativity on Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem to create a food pantry at the school at 1330 Church St.
As a result, the two entities formed a pact called the Fountain Hill Community Grocery Partnership, whose tasks are to pursue funding and make the idea become reality.
Monday night's action enables the FHCGP to transform previously unused space at the elementary school to build a food pantry, which would be done at the partnership's expense. The food pantry's operation would be independent from the school.
According to the lease, FHCGP will not be required to pay rent, but it will be responsible for all costs associated with the maintenance and upkeep of the premises, as well as its own insurance policies for the property.
The lease also specifies that the pantry is to be used to service the community and not the general public.