BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District is going green, or at least moving in that direction.

The district got a $1 million state grant for the purchase of electric buses, said state Sen. Lisa Boscola, who secured the funding.

"... this grant will allow BASD to be a leader in putting electric vehicle buses on the road,” said Joseph Roy, superintendent of the district, in a news release.

Most of the money will go towards purchasing buses, with $150,000 needed for other infrastructure, like charging stations.

Authorities did not say how many buses the district will get, but said it's the first step towards an electric fleet.

Electric buses will also help the district save money, as they generally need less maintenance and will reduce diesel purchases, Boscola said.

BASD currently has more than 100 buses driving 6,000 miles a day, Roy said.