BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District advanced a curriculum governing how to respond to COVID-19 when students and staff return for the 2021-2022 school year during a Board Combined Committee meeting Monday night.
BASD plans to open schools August 30 in what is termed a "Tier 2" response, the mid point in the district's Three Tier Mitigation Plan.
"This tiered mitigation approach allows BASD to move across tiers in response to COVID case rates as well as community vaccination rates. Masking requirements are a key variable across the tiers," the district noted. BASD's "Health and Safety Update" added "individual schools or the district as a whole will transition tiers depending on conditions."
As of Monday night, pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students are required to wear a mask indoors at school when they return in three weeks. All faculty and staff will wear masks in the presence of students. Unvaccinated faculty and staff will be required to wear masks at all times. Any volunteers or visitors will also be required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. While masks are mandatory in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades in Tier 2, the same applies for the more serious Tier 3.
High school students will be "strongly encouraged" by the district "to wear masks regardless of vaccination status." Just like in the elementary and middle schools, all BASD faculty and staff will wear masks when in the presence of students. Further, all unvaccinated faculty and staff are required to always wear masks. Volunteers and visitors, just like at the elementary and middle school level, will need to wear masks whether they've had vaccination shots or not.
When schools open, if there is evidence of virus spread in schools, or if the volume of positive community-based student and staff cases makes contact tracing difficult, "BASD will move to Tier 3," the district notes. Under this scenario, universal masking for all students and staff at a particular building or district-wide, as circumstances warrant. BASD warned Monday night that "parents, staff and students should be prepared for schools to open in Tier 3 if community case rates and test-positivity continue to significantly increase over the next three weeks."
Other mitigation efforts to mitigate the COVID spread include a federal mandate continuing masking on all buses. Physical distancing recommendations are now at three feet, down from the previous six feet, to the extent feasible. From a cleaning standpoint, BASD will continue established cleaning protocols. That noted, BASD said "there is little-to-no evidence of the spread of the virus through touching surfaces." Rather, there is a recommendation to continue to focus on hand hygiene.
Under Tier 2, the district will operate five days per week, and will permit after school clubs, field trips and athletics. BASD's dining services and physical education will continue with their regular operations.
The district is receiving recommendations from the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Education, St. Luke's University Health Network and the City of Bethlehem Health Bureau. The guiding metrics established by the organizations recommend universal making and considers 50-100 cases per 100,000 Northampton County residents in a seven-day-period, and a six-to-10 percent positivity rate. Further BASD's Tier 2 category would see less than 20 student and staff cases in a seven-day-period, and no evidence of community spread in schools.
"If school opened today we'd be in Tier 2," said Superintendent Joseph Roy. "...I don't see it going back to Tier 1 in the next three weeks. We have three weeks more of data to come. I'm hoping that we don't see such an increase that we go to Tier 3."
The plan was advanced to the directors' regular board meeting, scheduled for Aug. 24.
In other business, directors advanced an agreement changing the rate to schedule extra duty officers from the City of Bethlehem Police Department. The hours and number of officers requests will vary as situations warrant. The agreement advanced Monday night proposes a rate of $73.15 per hour as compensation.