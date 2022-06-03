BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District held its 9th annual signing ceremony to recognize top graduating seniors for their academic achievements in the classroom and to spotlight their college selection.
Bethlehem area students signed their national letters of intent Friday and will be heading off to the college of their choice this fall.
“The inspiration was that we see lots of athletic signings, and those are wonderful to recognize those accomplishments,” said Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy.
But what makes this signing different is that these students are being honored academically.
“When I found out I got accepted into Yale, it felt very surreal. I could not believe my eyes. I kept refreshing the screen to make sure that I wasn't mistaken,” said Freedom High School Senior Emma Lazo.
21 students out of 1000 from both Freedom and Liberty High Schools were accepted into the most prestigious colleges, including Stanford, Columbia, and Bucknell University. One senior says putting in the hard work is key.
“Always put your best foot forward, and it's important to be consistent in all the work you do,” said Liberty High School student Sarah Park.
“These students took the most rigorous courses, honors, and advanced placement courses, while they were involved in other activities, and so they put in the hours and the hard work,” said Roy.
Lazo is the first in her family to go to college.
“I'm so thankful for the faculty, because without them, without the community and Bethlehem I would of never gotten to where I am. This isn't just a victory for me but it's a victory for the community and everyone in this room,” said Lazo.