BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors during its Monday night meeting approved recommendations for three schools its administration says need state support.
The schools — Broughal Middle School and Liberty and Freedom high schools — were identified through a process called "Annual Meaningful Differentiation" by the federal statute. This manifests itself in two federally-prescribed designations, which are made at least every three years beginning in December 2018.
One designation is called the Comprehensive Support and Improvement, or CSI. This category is used to describe schools facing the most significant challenges in academic achievement, student growth and other areas.
The second is known as the Additional Targeted Support and Improvement sector, or A-TSI. This classification is for schools in which performance by one or more student groups is at or below the levels of the CSI schools.
The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) provides each state with options for how to apply these designations.
The act also requires states to designate schools for an additional category of support, Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), on an annual basis beginning fall 2019. According to the state Department of Education, states have greater latitude in designating and supporting TSI schools, which may move in and out of improvement cycles with greater fluidity than the CSI and A-TSI schools designated every three years.
On Monday night, the board approved reports on each of the three BASD schools, which will go to the Pennsylvania DOE for its review. Broughal has been identified as a CSI school, while Liberty and Freedom each have the A-TSI designation.
Other business
In other news, directors approved an extension of the current collective bargaining agreement between the district and the custodial and maintenance union. The extension is effective July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023.
The deal provides for a general wage increase of 2.5% in the first year and 2% in the second year. All other contractual provisions remain the same as in the current pact.
The board also OK'd a revised 2021-22 district calendar. Students' first day will be Aug. 30, 2021, and their last will be June 8, 2022.