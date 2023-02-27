BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District announced Monday night an investigation of Superintendent Joseph Roy has concluded.
"The independent investigation conducted by Judge (Emil) Giordano has been completed, and the board reviewed the findings and now considers this investigation to be concluded," President Michael Faccinetto said during the board of directors' meeting at East Hills Middle School.
"Since this is a personnel matter, nothing else will be shared," Faccinetto added.
The investigation involved an "alleged incident" between Roy and a district employee.
In a separate action, the board approved its monthly bills which included a $12,087 payment to the law firm of Norris McLaughlin. This payment was "made for professional services" rendered between Nov. 11, 2022, and Jan. 30, 2023.
The bills additionally included a payment in the amount of $1,300 to DBM Consulting LLC for "Nov-Dec 2022 Investigations."
Transportation and equipment
In other news, the board approved a four-year transportation collective bargaining agreement retroactive to July 1, 2022, and concluding June 30, 2026.
"It was a lot of work and a heavy lift, but we appreciate everyone coming together to help get our students to school safely every day," Faccinetto said.
The board also approved the purchase of two electric buses from Rohrer Bus of Duncannon. The buses, manufactured by Thomas, will seat 81 and will be delivered to BASD this summer.
Directors voted also to purchase two dump trucks at a price not to exceed $170,727.
In other news, directors authorized the administration to solicit bids for up to nine, 10-passenger student transportation vans. Costs are not to exceed $510,000.
High school graduation
Finally, the board approved an agreement with Lehigh University for the rental of Stabler Arena for 2022-23 graduation ceremonies.
The Liberty High School agreement, scheduled for June 7, is worth $12,730.25.
Freedom High School's ceremony is scheduled for June 8, and will cost $10,268.45.