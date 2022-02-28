BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Area School District students and staff may go to school without masks, effective immediately.
The school board voted Monday to lift the mask mandate, as cases of COVID-19 have dropped and federal and state governments have eased pandemic rules. Students and staff who choose to continue wearing masks may do so.
The school district has been through "a hard two years" since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, board Vice President Shannon Patrick said.
"We hope our staff and our students will be respectful" of the choices of others, she added.
Patrick ran the meeting in place of President Michael Faccinetto, who was absent.
Superintendent Joseph Roy said capacity restrictions will be lifted at plays and assemblies.
Roy also said in a video following the meeting that masks are optional on transportation, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on Feb. 25 indicating that it would no longer require mask-wearing on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.
"Respect choices" was his message for the new optional-mask era.
The vote 7-0 vote was not a surprise. Roy indicated earlier in February that the district was moving toward dropping the requirement.
Board members Patrick, Winston Alozie, Karen Beck-Pooley, Dean Donaher, Kim Shively, Emily Schenkel and Silagh White were in favor, with Faccinetto and Craig Neiman absent.
The decision was framed on the agenda as a vote on the BASD health and safety plan, not specifically about masks. After the vote to end the mandate, four district residents spoke out against the mandate, repeating familiar arguments against requirements and vaccines that have been made locally and across the U.S.
When Patrick made clear that the vote eliminated the mandate, about a dozen anti-maskers sitting in the upper deck of the East Hills Middle School auditorium applauded.
The board also approved an agreement to hold Freedom High School's graduation on June 7 at Lehigh University's Stabler Athletic & Convocation Center.