BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school.

The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.

As the Bethlehem Area School District identifies students experiencing homelessness, New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley will assist in providing the children and youth "wrap-around services" to enable them to fully participate in school and any school-related activities, according to the motion.

The cost to contract New Bethany Ministries is quoted at approximately $126,344, and the cost to contract the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley is quoted at about $40,036.

Transportation services

The board also approved a motion to subcontract transportation services with Jennings Transportation Corp. in Nazareth for the 2022-23 school year.

These services will be used on an as-needed basis for the transportation of students for field trips, after-school educational programs and extracurricular activities, according to the motion.

In a situation in which the district cannot accommodate a particular trip, transportation will be billed at $56 per hour per bus, and 85 cents per mile for the first 50 miles. After the first 50 miles, it will cost $1.35 per mile per bus.

Mileage has increased by 25 cents for the current school year.