BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards at an elementary school Monday night at East Hills Middle School auditorium.
Guards at Fountain Hill Elementary School, located at 1330 Church St., will receive a flat $15-per-hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and the Borough of Fountain Hill paying the other. Currently, crossing guards at Fountain Hill start at $9 per hour.
The increase is expected to cost BASD an additional $1,200 this year, although the increase is still contained within the budgeted $197,000 amount for crossing guards for the 2022-23 school year.
Polling sites
In other business, directors approved a request from Northampton and Lehigh counties to continue the use of district buildings as polling places for the primary election May 16 and the general election Nov. 7. The polling places encompass 14 BASD buildings, with 13 in Northampton County.
Contracts
In contract news, the board amended the district's contract with the City of Bethlehem which governs requests for police, fire and emergency medical services at BASD events. The amendment increases the police per-hour rate from $75.35 to $78.36, fire from $65 to $69.09 per hour and EMS from $69 to $71 per hour.
Directors also OK'd a deal with Marker Learning to conduct psychoeducational evaluations of all students involving special education and gifted education. The pact is worth $95,000.
Further, the board approved a collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 773 for clerical and secretarial employees.
Retirement of Russell Giordano
Finally, the board approved the retirement of Russell Giordano, chief human resources and compliance officer. His final day is set for June 30.
According to a statement issued by BASD Monday, the district will begin a search for his successor immediately. The goal is to have someone in place this spring to work alongside Giordano for a few months to help with the transition.
Giordano started his role at BASD in 2011.