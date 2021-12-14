BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School Board unanimously approved a renewal charter for Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, which will last through 2026 and comes with several changes.
The school, commonly known as LVA, established its original charter in 2002. Per state law, charters must be reviewed for renewal every five years.
The review process, defined by each school board, is a comprehensive one, according to attorney Allison Petersen, from Levin Legal Group PC. Petersen gave a presentation on BASD's specific process during Monday night's meeting.
She said LVA and BASD administrators have been working together for months, and LVA was "very forthcoming" in providing information and data from the past five years.
The district reviewed several thousands of pages of documents related to annual reports, board meeting minutes, governance, school audits, tax forms, student discipline records, personnel information, parent surveys, academic programming and other aspects of the school's operations and performance.
Through its review process, BASD administrators raised a few issues that they discussed with LVA and ultimately addressed and agreed upon in the new terms of the renewal charter.
One of the most notable terms concerned the physical location of the charter school. BASD approved LVA's plan to purchase and renovate the property at 2040 Avenue C, which has been the headquarters of FLSmidth Inc. for the past 46 years.
In turn, LVA will no longer pursue plans for new construction. In 2020, the district rejected the charter's proposal to build from scratch in Bethlehem Township, with a price tag of about $80 million.
Bethlehem Area School Board President Michael Faccinetto said the decision to move forward with the Avenue C property is a victory for LVA. The transition from renting space to owning property will offer the charter more stability in its costs and facility overhead, he said.
LVA expects it will be able to move into its new home in August 2023.
Another term included in the renewal caps the maximum enrollment at 75 BASD students in each of kindergarten and first grade, starting in the 2022-23 school year.
Faccinetto described this as a "common sense enrollment cap" and a win for BASD and residents in that it puts a limit on the number of students for which the district must pay.
He said in previous years, there were more than 100 students from BASD enrolled in each of the lower level grades, contributing to what he estimated as a $25 million to $30 million cost to taxpayers for offering the charter school choice.
Some of the other terms stipulated by BASD relate to the ease of access to public documents such as board meeting minutes; honoring a student's grade level as determined by the student's former school, if applicable; providing regular updates on construction progress at the Avenue C property; and appointing an independent certified public accountant to conduct audits of the charter's finances.
LVA CEO Susan Mauser said her school's board also approved the renewal charter through a vote at its public meeting Monday afternoon, Petersen shared.
Saucon Valley School District, which also charters LVA, approved its renewal charter on Dec. 7.
The renewal charter will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2026.