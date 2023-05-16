BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Voters at one Northampton County polling place are filling up on sweet treats after casting their ballots.

The PTA at Hanover Elementary School in Bethlehem is holding its Election Day bake sale.

Proceeds will go toward special activities for the kids, like assemblies and field trips.

Students and their family members prepared a ton of homemade goodies and even some international dishes.

"From Greek soups and cookies to South American dishes, European-style cookies, American and everything in between," said Gianna Gieco, Chair of the bake sale at the school.

Organizers are hanging around until 7 p.m. or until they're sold out of every cookie.