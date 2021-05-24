BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors refinanced up to $35 million in debt during its Monday night meeting, which was held virtually and at East Hills Middle School.
Specifically, the decision will retire all or portions of BASD's outstanding general obligations bonds from 2011 in the original aggregate principal amount of $33.33 million. The district expects it will realize a savings through the refinance, given current interest rates and markets. The acquired debt's repayment schedule runs through May 15, 2030.
Other business
In other news, the district entered into an agreement with Communications Systems Inc. to manage, monitor, support and service districtwide security management systems for the next four years beginning July 1. The company will receive $116,540 for its work.
Directors also approved the purchase of new curriculum bundles from Vista Higher Learning for use in Broughal, East Hills, Nitschmann and Northeast middle schools, and Freedom and Liberty high schools. BASD has reviewed curriculum and materials in secondary school core subjects for the past five years.
Following the purchase and adoption of new instructional materials for secondary math, social studies, science and English language arts, BASD is now focusing on one of its most enrolled elective programs — Spanish. The district maintains the existing Spanish materials are "very dated and pre-date the advent of integrated curriculum, instruction, assessment and intervention and enrichment resources."
Vista Learning will receive $322,197.18.
In addition, the district formally hired three assistant principals — Elizabeth Babbin, Aida Rivera and Ashlee Woodson — who will work at Northeast Middle School, Liberty High School and Nitschmann Middle School, respectively.
Finally, the board authorized the BASD administration to hire Nathan Contracting for structural repairs to the Broughal Middle School parking garage. The company will receive $296,888 for its work.