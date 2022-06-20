BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Even though the Pennsylvania budget for the upcoming fiscal year and its contribution to school spending have not yet been determined, the school board of Bethlehem Area School District adopted a resolution for its 2022-23 district budget Monday night.
"I hope we'll hear good news out of Harrisburg," commented board President Michael Faccinetto, as the board approved final adoption of the district's budget with a 0% tax increase.
The general fund budget for the district will be in the amount of $324,397,909. It contains a real estate tax for Northampton County residents of 58.45 mills, which amounts $5.845 per $100 at an assessed valuation of 50% of market value. Lehigh County residents of the district will pay a real estate tax of 18.32 mills, which is $1.832 per $100 at 100% market valuation.
The board had previously approved the Act 1 Accelerated Budget Opt-Out Resolution at its Jan. 24 regular board meeting, certifying a tax rate within the Act 1 index. The Act 1 index, passed by the Pennsylvania legislature in 2019, is used to determine the maximum tax increases for each tax a school district levies.
The base index is calculated by averaging the percent increase in the Pennsylvania statewide average weekly wage and the federal employment cost index for elementary and secondary schools.
A budget workshop was held on March 28, and a budget update was reviewed at the April 11 board finance committee meeting to develop the proposed budget for adoption 30 days prior to the final adoption, in accordance with Act 1 of 2006.
The proposed budget was approved at a special board meeting on May 16, and it proposed a 0% tax increase outside of any multi-county rebalancing. Final adoption took place during Monday night's meeting.
Homestead and farmstead exclusions
The school board directors also approved a resolution defining the homestead and farmstead exclusion real estate tax assessment reductions for the 2022-23 school year.
Under the provisions of the homestead-farmstead exclusion, or Act 50 of 1998, and the Taxpayer Relief Act of 2006, the school board directors must authorize the homestead and farmstead exclusion real estate tax assessment reductions for the school year, beginning July 1.
The number of approved homesteads within the district is 19,002 in Northampton County and 4,585 in Lehigh County. There are six approved farmsteads within Northampton County and zero in Lehigh County.
The total amount available for real estate reduction is $5,994,131.49. The maximum real estate tax reduction amount applicable to each approved homestead and farmstead is $254.06.