BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A proposal to rename Broughal Middle School's auditorium after a former principal was struck down by the Bethlehem Area School Board during its Monday night meeting.
"I think it's appropriate for Mr. Santoro because of his deep history and commitment to that part of the community there," said Superintendent Joseph Roy.
The proposal to have the school's auditorium renamed in honor of former school principal Joseph Santoro was presented by the board of trustees for the Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District. An administrator at Broughal for over 27 years, Santoro retired in 2010 and died in 2020.
The school board, however, rejected the proposal.
"I do not support this. I don't know Mr. Santoro," said Director Michael Faccinetto. "I just don't think we should be naming public facilities that are built with taxpayer money after individuals."
Instead, school officials said they were in favor of having a plaque placed outside the auditorium in honor of the longtime administrator. The resolution will be presented for approval at the upcoming Sept. 20 meeting.
In other news, school officials will also present a resolution to allow the district's technology department to solicit requests for proposals for the data center resiliency project at Freedom High School.
Officials said the hope is to create an "automatic failover" in the event a catastrophic event occurs at either of the two district's data center sites. The failsafe would help to prevent any disruptions with internet access for teachers, students and administrators.