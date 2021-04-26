BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The coronavirus pandemic continues to provide school districts with challenges but progress is being made in the Bethlehem Area School District, the superintendent says.
During the district's school board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Joseph Roy noted the district has 39 active COVID-19 cases. However, only one of the 39 cases involves a BASD staff member, out of roughly 2,000 employees.
"That's a real positive, but we continue to be concerned about the number of student cases," said Roy. The superintendent noted that students were not acquiring COVID-19 while at school. Rather, students are acquiring the virus and bringing it with them to school, he said.
Roy added that Northampton County remains one of the counties in Pennsylvania with the highest number of confirmed virus cases, although it is no longer number one.
"We are still in a county with substantial spread," the superintendent said, adding the district has to remain vigilant.
Other news
Directors approved the purchase of a reading program for Freedom and Liberty high schools. The program, called "StudySync," has been used in the district's middle schools in their English language arts programs and builds upon reading skills that students learn in elementary schools in the district. In addition, English teachers at both high schools have been piloting StudySync for the last two years.
The district says adding the program to the high school level will provide "a consistent, coherent English curriculum from grades kindergarten through 12." The cost to the district is $341,027.50.
In other business, the board also approved child care fees and an agreement for the 2021-22 school year. The district's child care program has centers in 12 district elementary schools. The daily part-time rate for either the morning or afternoon will be $20, and $22 if the part-time child care encompasses both morning and afternoon. The weekly rate for each category will be $100 and $110, respectively. Full-day child care, with a maximum of 10 hours, will cost $40 per day or $200 per week. Families are also eligible to receive a 10% discount for third and fourth children.
Directors also approved a personnel report, which included the retirement of Deborah Roeder as principal of Miller Heights Elementary School.
Near the meeting's conclusion, President Michael Faccinetto noted the board's in-person meetings will be open to the public starting with the May 10 special finance meeting, which will take place in the auditorium of East Hills Middle School. Masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees.
The district will also continue to livestream board meetings and will allow public comment from livestream viewers through August, at which time public participation will be discontinued.