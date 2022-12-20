BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A friendly competition was held Tuesday that allowed students to judge the creative skills of staff in the Bethlehem Area School District.

Barbara Clymer, Communications Coordinator for the district, says there are "lights and decorations everywhere."

The purpose of decorating the halls is for a friendly competition.

"Since we haven't been able to have Christmas here the last two years, we kind of really outdid ourselves this year," continued Clymer.

Each door was decorated by the staff with one rule: to make your door transform into a gingerbread wonderland. As you walk the halls, you'll see cups disguised as gumdrops, giant lollipops, paper snowflakes, and even a sandal-wearing Santa.

The real twist is that the competition isn't being judged by other adults, but some younger Christmas elves.

The judges were given some gifts and prizes of their own and were ready to declare a winner. The Special Education department came out on top with their extra chocolaty take on the holiday house tradition.