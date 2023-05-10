BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students in the Bethlehem Area School District have chosen which music artists they'd like to see at Musikfest this summer.

Freedom High School's Marketing Musikfest Class announced three bands that will take the Plaza Tropical Stage on Saturday, Aug. 5.

They are Alter Ego, Blue Wave Theory, and The Skating Party.

After those performances, artists chosen by Liberty High School's Marketing Musikfest Class will take the same stage - Christian Porter, Flavor Wave, and Locations.

The classes teamed up with ArtsQuest to help choose and book the bands.