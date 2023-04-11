BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An assistant principal in the Bethlehem Area School District says the superintendent assaulted him at a football game last fall.

Antonio Traca, assistant principal at Liberty High School, is suing the district and Superintendent Joseph Roy over the alleged incident in October.

Traca says he was in charge of supervising students at the game between Liberty and Easton high schools on October 14, 2022 when he noticed a group of students involved in a fight.

He went over to break up the crowd, and that's when Roy, "suddenly and without any warning," punched Traca in the chest, according to the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court.

Traca said, "Why did you hit me?" and Roy accused the assistant principal of "not doing your [expletive] job" and "just watching the game," the suit says.

It all happened in front of a large group of students, faculty, peers and parents, the paperwork says.

Traca claims Roy's alleged actions are part of a larger reputation of violent and intimidating behavior, and the lawsuit lists what it says are several examples of that behavior.

The lawsuit claims Traca immediately reported the football game incident, as did several students, but that neither the district nor the school board did anything about it.

The district announced in February that an independent investigation into the incident, of which no details were released at the time, had concluded. The board said nothing else would be shared, citing personnel matters, and no further action was taken.

The lawsuit says that investigation confirmed the assault, but that the district has suppressed those findings.

Roy has previously denied any allegations, calling them "unfounded." He also said his plan to retire in July has nothing to do with the alleged incident or the investigation.

A statement from the school board says it is disappointed with the "frivolous lawsuit in a matter on which the District has already expended ample time and resources, and concluded by independent investigation."

The statement says the district will vigorously defent itself and "is confident that it will prevail."