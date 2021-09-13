BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students at Miller Heights Elementary began the year with Bethlehem Area School District's strictest COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place.
Two weeks later, they're back home.
"I did not think this is where we were going to be on the third Monday of the school year," said district Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy.
There were 12 new cases at the school last week, impacting multiple grades. Eight of those cases were directly tied to three families.
Roy says the district made the call Friday after consulting with the health department.
He says other schools in the district have cases of COVID too, but they're still in person. He says there isn't a magic number that triggers a closure.
"It's where the cases are, what classrooms, do we see connections, how many close contacts," Roy said. "A holistic view that says, ok let's take a break here."
The district also couldn't rule out that the virus was spreading in the building.
Students will return to in-person learning Monday.
"We can put a break in any potential transmission, just keep people away from each other," Roy said.
We also checked in with other districts that started two weeks ago.
Easton's superintendent says cases are rising, but not yet near the level where they'd need to close school. They hope that remains the case in the fall.
Southern Lehigh is aware of a few cases, but says the Department of Health is not recommending a closure.