BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy informed the Board of School Directors and staff of his intent to retire in July 2023, according to a news release from the district.

Roy served as the School District’s Superintendent since 2010.

Prior to his position as Superintendent, Roy served as a teacher, assistant principal at Liberty High School, and a high school principal in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Roy’s retirement will appear on the April 24, 2023, School Board Meeting agenda.

“I have been fortunate to have the support of amazing school board members who value public education and do what’s best for students and the community. I am honored to have worked with the finest group of teachers, staff and administrators in any District, anywhere," Roy said.

"The entire Bethlehem community values its public schools and I am proud to have played a role in this District for the past 13 school years.”

Judge Emil Giordano recently investigated a matter involving the superintendent.

"The independent investigation conducted by Judge (Emil) Giordano has been completed, and the board reviewed the findings and now considers this investigation to be concluded," School Board President Michael Faccinetto previously said during a board of directors' meeting at East Hills Middle School.

"Since this is a personnel matter, nothing else will be shared," Faccinetto said at the time.

Faccinetto said Thursday regarding Roy's retirement, "I can confirm that in no way is this related to any personal matter. Dr. Roy has been planning his retirement for quite some time and the board has been aware of his intentions since last summer. We wish him nothing but the best in his retirement. We are sad to see him go, but knew this day was coming."