"Enroll Now," say the signs at two locations in Bethlehem.



Parents are invited to enroll children at the Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School at not one, but two, sites in the city. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome.



One location is at Center Street and Dewberry Avenue, near Bethlehem Catholic High School. The other is about two miles to the south at Linden and Market streets.



There is a problem with enrolling, however. There are not two schools, or even one. So far, the process to open a charter school at either location has not even been started in Bethlehem. So there is no school, nowhere to enroll and so far, no official progress toward opening a school.



The Bethlehem Area School District has not received an application for either site, Superintendent Joseph Roy said Wednesday.



"These signs are misleading because there is no reason to believe either of those places will be the site of a charter school," Roy said. Charter schools are privately run but publicly funded.

Before opening, they have to be approved by the host school district, in this case the BASD.



"They don't even know if the BASD would approve it," Roy said, but that has not stopped LV Steam from putting signs up. "They have to get district approval, they can't just open a school. That is a lengthy process in itself. To say that either site will ever be a school is misleading."



The Lehigh Valley STEAM website says it could open in 2024 and solicits interest from parents.



STEAM has started the process to open a school in Allentown, but as of now, the organization operates no schools. The STEAM in the name is for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, a twist on the popular STEM acronym.



The proposed school at Center and Dewberry is the latest of many proposals for the open land next to Memorial Park Cemetery.



Owner Abraham Atiyeh has proposed apartments, a grocery store and a psychiatric hospital for the land. Now he is suing the City of Bethlehem, contending its refusal to allow him to develop the site has cost him millions.



69 News contacted Atiyeh and LV Steam for comment earlier and has not heard back.



The seven acres at Center and Dewberry are also listed on a real estate website for $4.9 million, or $700,000 per acre. The land is zoned for institutional use.



The signs also say tuition will be free, a point of contention with charter critics. Charter schools are funded by taxpayers just as public schools are.



Superintendent Roy has criticized Pennsylvania's charter school law for not holding schools accountable to the public.



Lehigh Valley STEAM has also proposed a school in Allentown on South 12th Street.