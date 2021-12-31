BETHLEHEM, Pa. – While some school districts have opted to shift to virtual learning amid the COVID-19 surge surrounding the holiday break, one superintendent says that will not be the case for students in Bethlehem.
"Here's what's not changing. We're not changing our five-day-a-week schedule," said Joseph Roy, superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District, in a video issued Friday. "We will come back as planned on Jan. 3, Monday, return from our holiday break."
Roy also said, "We'll continue into the foreseeable future with our mandatory universal masking for all, as our best preventive measure in school."
There are, however, some changes that will take effect in the district based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Roy said.
Students who are positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms or from the date of a positive test if asymptomatic. This reflects a decrease from the 10 days of isolation that were previously required.
If a student has no symptoms or symptoms are improving after five days, they can return to school. If a fever is present, the individual must continue to isolate until fever free.
Another change involves students who are close contacts of someone with COVID-19. Quarantine is no longer required for close contacts who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines within the last six months, vaccinated with the J&J vaccine within the last two months, or have been boosted. However, this is only the case if the close contacts do not develop symptoms.
Students who are close contacts are required by CDC guidance to wear masks for 10 days, which aligns with the district's universal masking mandate.
Close contacts who are unvaccinated or who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines more than six months ago, or received the J&J vaccine more than two months ago, and have not been boosted must quarantine and mask for five days.
Roy said district contact tracers and school nurses can help to provide more detail about these requirements, if needed.
"We'll get through this big surge," he said, "and we'll get on to better days as spring approaches."