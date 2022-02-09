BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District said its schools can start to move away from mandatory masking.
Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy gave the district's first COVID-19 update after several weeks in a video Wednesday.
Roy said in the nearly four minute video that numbers are moving in a positive direction and that reported cases have decreased in recent weeks. He said the district may soon be able to move away from mandatory masking as a result.
"The week of Jan. 15, we were averaging 35 new student and staff positive cases every single day." Roy said. " Last Tuesday, as of Tuesday afternoon, we have had 97 cases reported to us. So far this week, we've had 35 cases reported to us. So we're definitely moving in the right direction."
Roy said attendance for faculty, staff and students has also improved and that less people are calling out sick. The number of student sent home by school nurses with COVID-19 symptoms has also decreased, according to Roy.
"Things are changing in the right direction. And these reduced numbers, both locally here and in the region have our health experts and medical experts rethinking the need for mandatory masking," Roy said.
He said the district will continue to meet with the City Health Bureau and with St. Lukes to determine what the next step would be on how to move away from mandatory masking.
Though he expressed that the district isn't quite there yet, Roy said he'll be presenting steps and a timeline to the board to end mandatory masking at a committee meeting next Monday, Feb. 14 so that the board may endorse what is next for BASD.
Roy hopes by March, the district have a new strategy in place.
"I am incredibly proud of how our community has hung together." Roy said. "I'm hoping that we're going to be able to see some of the positive fruits of our labor getting through all of our mitigation steps over the next through weeks as we can move away from mandatory masking."