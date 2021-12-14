BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Monday night's meeting of the Bethlehem Area School Board, Superintendent Joseph Roy said an application for a charter school withdrawn at the last minute provides an example of how charter laws need to be revised.
A public hearing for the "Waldorf Charter School of Bethlehem" was originally scheduled to take place Monday at 5 p.m. before BASD's regular school board meeting, but it was canceled Monday morning.
Roy said the applicant, Anthony Pirrello, emailed the district on Sunday, less than 24 hours before the scheduled hearing, to indicate that he was withdrawing the application.
The news came only after an estimated $15,000 worth of BASD leadership administrative time; more than 20 hours of review; and $2,500 in advertising and legal fees had been spent, Roy said — all while not hearing anything from the applicant.
Pirrello filed a new charter application with the district on Nov. 15, Roy explained, meeting the deadline to be considered by the school board. By law, the district was then required to hold a public hearing within 45 days.
On Nov. 16, within 24 hours of receipt of the application, Roy said the district attempted to call and email Pirrello via information provided on the application to confirm receipt, provide hearing policy and procedures, and inform him of the hearing date.
From Nov. 16 until Sunday, Dec. 12, when the district received the email about withdrawing the application, Roy said Pirrello did not respond to any of the district's attempts to contact him.
In the meantime, the district had to "jump through the hoops" required by the law to evaluate the application and arrange for the hearing, Roy said. This included consultation with an attorney, arranging for a stenographer for the hearing and placing newspaper ads for proper notification of the public meeting.
Roy also noted that he and others in the administration were not familiar with Pirrello and only determined through online searches that he is possibly affiliated with the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools.
"To this moment, we're not clear who all was behind the application," Roy said.
He said the district did not receive signatures that would have been required to demonstrate community support or desire for such a charter.
"The idea of the original 1997 charter school law is that community members, parents, teachers, other community members, might have an innovative idea," Roy said, "… look to start a school to bring some new innovation to the community, to the education."
"It's really important when we look at what the district was put through in reviewing this, without any evidence whatsoever of the community support," Roy said, "… another piece and another way that I think the charter law needs to be reviewed to relieve some of the burden on districts."