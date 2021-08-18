BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District is now requiring masks for all students and staff when school starts on August 30.
Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy announced Wednesday the district is moving to its "Tier 3" mitigation plan. That means universal masking is required for all students and staff district-wide, including on the school bus.
Students don't have to wear masks while outside or playing sports, according to the plan.
"The numbers now require us, for the safety of our students and staff, to implement our Tier 3 mitigation measures," he said.
Roy cited the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and the increasing community case rate in Northampton County as reasons why the district has decided to move to its most serious mitigation plan. Roy said district officials met with St. Luke's health officials earlier this week to discuss the best approach.
"I'm not happy that that's where we are, but I have to do my duty to protect our kids and our staff and our community, and it's clearly the right thing to do," Roy said in the video announcement.
He said the Tier 3 plan will be in place through at least the end of September, then district officials will monitor case rates to see when they are ready to move to Tier 2.
BASD created a tiered mitigation approach to allow individual schools or the whole district to change requirements "depending on conditions," the district had said.
At a committee meeting on August 9, the district said if school started on that day, they would operate under Tier 2, meaning masks would be required for Pre-K through eighth-graders, and "strongly encouraged" for high school students. All staff were required to wear masks when around students.
Roy said the numbers have continued going up since then, requiring them to chance course.