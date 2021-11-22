BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Bethlehem Area School Board heard a request from a citizen Monday night to take another look at its diversity, equity and inclusion policy that was approved in September.
Fifth Avenue resident David Amidon referred to the document as the district's anti-racism policy.
"I am an anti-racist, but not in the sense that the school district is moving now, but in the tradition of the incredible leaders of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Frederick Douglass," Amidon said. "This [policy] is not an extension of the 60-year civil rights movement. The movement is focused on equality before the law — that doors should be opened and barriers should not be there — and more equitable outcomes would ensue."
Amidon continued, "The fact that hasn't happened has created a situation that drives us to the current anti-racism policy. If you follow your own policy, you will have to treat people different by race."
Amidon noted the topic is controversial across the nation.
"For people who wish the best for our society, this is a step in the wrong direction," he added. "We should dream like Martin Luther King Jr. and judge on character and not the color of skin."
Board President Michael Faccinetto explained that the policy was the result of an 18-month long process that incorporated recommendations from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
"The document directs the administration on how we treat students and staff," Faccinetto said. "It really doesn't have a lot of controversy in it. We don't get involved in the controversial things you see in the news. I just wanted to make sure that was clear."
Faccinetto explained the policy basically directs the superintendent to biannually conduct an audit to benchmark educational equity in district achievement and opportunities.
It also calls on the administration to develop and update the district's educational equity action plan with clear goals and metrics to address inequities.
Capital improvement projects
In other business, the board authorized the administration and the district engineer to prepare specifications and solicit bids for three projects: roof repairs to Freedom High School, auditorium lighting replacement at East Hills Middle School and Freedom High School; and tennis court repairs at Freedom and Liberty high schools.
The projects were identified in the district's capital plans as high priority projects to be completed during the summer of 2022. The budget for the projects totals $2.97 million and will be funded using a combination of existing capital reserve funds and bond refinance proceeds.