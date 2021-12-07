BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Area School District Board President Michael Faccinetto wants the board out of naming and renaming facilities.
Current BASD policy allows the board to decide on names of facilities in honor of service to the district, in recognition of achievement of a graduate or for money — a "noteworthy financial or other contribution."
Naming buildings and facilities is a rare event but the issue came up earlier this year when the board voted to rename Broughal Middle School's auditorium after former principal Joseph Santoro.
Faccinetto opposed that move, saying then and again at a committee meeting Monday that many people devote years of service to the district and singling out one is not appropriate.
Board Vice President Shannon Patrick, who also voted against the Broughal auditorium naming, agreed during the meeting Monday.
"It's taxpayers' money that puts buildings up," she said.
Faccinetto has also said that facilities built with public money should not be named after individuals. Several Bethlehem schools, such as Lincoln and Buchanan, do bear the names of individuals and it was suggested that if a new building goes up, the entire community could be part of the naming process.
Faccinetto said the board can be put in a difficult position when a group organizes behind a name change to honor someone, and the board is not involved until the idea is presented. He recommended the BASD policy about naming facilities be eliminated. The issue may be discussed more at meetings in January.
Other business
The board also heard a proposal to increase the pay of substitute teachers. Hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult in many industries, and education is no exception.
Substitute pay would go to $154.80 daily, up 29% from $120, under the proposal presented Monday. A substitute who works many shifts or is a retired BASD teacher could see pay go to $180.60. A substitute working on an extended basis and involved in grading and planning could make $219.30, up from $170.
Substitutes could also get a $200 monthly bonus for working many days if their shifts include Fridays.
During an earlier meeting Monday, South Bethlehem District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez swore in Faccinetto, Patrick and Winston Alozie, who were re-elected in November, along with newcomer Silagh (pronounced "Sheila") White. BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy thanked Matos Gonzalez for her 30 years of service.
The board also reelected Faccinetto as president and Patrick as vice president. Faccinetto said his goals include moving forward with the diversity, equity and inclusion policy the board approved in September and related equity audits.