BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District will need $40 million to $80 million to renovate or replace its three buildings that are most in need of repair, the school board was told Monday.
No timetable for repairing or replacing Fountain Hill, Thomas Jefferson and William Penn elementary schools was presented to the board during its committee meetings. All dollar figures cited are from a facilities study first presented in October 2020.
"We don't quite have a funding strategy," Mark Stein, the district's chief facilities and operations officer, told the board.
He said East Hills Middle School and Freedom High School also need work, but the district's focus is on the three elementary schools. Stein also said the COVID-19 pandemic put discussion of construction on hold for a few months.
Arif Fazil, president of D'Huy Engineering Inc., said in addition to repairs, the schools need work to comply with the Americans With Disability Act.
"They're big numbers," Fazil said of the potential costs.
The facilities study prepared by D'Huy estimated that the cost of repairing existing problems at the schools would total $40 million, with almost half of that spent at Fountain Hill Elementary.
Replacing the three elementary schools would total $80 million, based on the 2020 study. A new Fountain Hill building would cost about $36 million, while Thomas Jefferson and William Penn would cost $22 million each, according to the study.
Another option offering a middle ground of renovating and adding facilities to the existing three schools would cost about $62 million.
Stein said the BASD should create a team to review information from the study, or as he said, "synthesize that data," and come up with options for each of the three schools.
"The goal would be to pull out two or three options that we think would best serve our students and our community," he said. Then, the district will have a plan ready when money becomes available.
Superintendent Joseph Roy said the district needs to be ready for when it is time to borrow money for construction. He also said that new attendance boundaries for elementary schools should be considered as the district weighs its options.
"Put everything on the table," he advised the board.
The district's last big project was the $53 million replacement of Nitschmann Middle School, completed in 2017.
Other news
Roy said the district is preparing to help students deal with mental health when they return to school full time, planned for this fall.
"They're going to come back with issues," Roy said, citing the stress that isolation has put on students.
The district is also reviewing its program of having police officers in schools. Joseph Anthes, principal at William Penn Elementary, said the discussion about "school resource officers" is not about eliminating the program, but seeing if it can be improved.
Wayne Whitaker, an assistant principal at Liberty High School, said the district wants to have a model program. The BASD currently has seven police officers working in schools.
The board did not discuss the 2021-22 budget. At a committee meeting last month, board President Michael Faccinetto said a tax increase should be considered. Later in January, the board passed a resolution to keep any tax increase under the 3.7% limit set by Pennsylvania's Act 1 index.
Districts can ask for exceptions to the state index, but Bethlehem will not. The district has not raised taxes for two years. The 2021-22 budget projects a $10.7 million shortfall of expenses over revenue.
Roy praised the work of George Wacker, whose Lehigh Valley With Love marketing firm manages the school district's social media presence. He recommended raising the firm's monthly pay to $3,000, from $2,000, citing the millions of clicks and views Wacker's work has generated.
The board typically does not vote on items during committee meetings. The next full meeting will be Feb. 22.