BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Classes will be canceled for the second day in a row Tuesday at William Penn Elementary School in Bethlehem, while the Bethlehem Area School District figures out if the building is safe.

The wall of an outdoor staircase collapsed overnight, and now engineers have to assess the entire property. When it fell, it also struck the side of the building.

The best-case scenario is district staff can put up a temporary barrier on the staircase and classes resume on Wednesday. The worst case is the school could have structural damage and may need to be closed indefinitely. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he's just glad no one was hurt.

"Thank God it wasn't when kids were coming to school either, when there are a lot of people outside and parents around and so forth," said Roy.

Roy made the decision to close school until at least Wednesday to give engineers time to figure out exactly what went wrong, and make sure everything else is safe.

"On the other side of William Penn, there's a similar outside staircase, and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary same thing, one on each side of the building, because those schools are identical. So the structural engineers are assessing all of those based on what happened here," said Roy.

That's good news for parents like Cesar Barreau, who lives just down the street from William Penn and has a first-grader there. He wants to know everything is safe.

"That could have been way worse, and we don't know what else, that's why everybody's off, because we don't know what else could go wrong," said Barreau.

Roy said, for the district's schedule, a two-day delay isn't the end of the world, but if it's any longer than that, they may need to find alternate learning spaces.

"President Grigsby from Moravian University right across the street from William Penn called me right away and told me their school year will be wrapping up, so if we need to use a handful of classrooms over there, he'll make it happen," said Roy.

Roy tells us William Penn is one of three elementary schools in the district that are being looked at for renovations or replacement over the next 10 years. The other two are Thomas Jefferson and Fountain Hill. He said this collapse just highlights the importance of those budget decisions.

"These are the three that are at the top of the list, so this obviously increases the desire to get something done even more," said Roy.