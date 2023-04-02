Buy me some peanuts, some crackerjacks, and take me back to the 1860s.

"What we're watching today is baseball the way it was played during the Civil War era," said Craig Larimer, Director of Marketing for Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites.

It's vintage baseball.

That means no gloves, no helmet, and a slew of different rules.

Something that longtime softball player Nicole Alessi was excited to be a part of.

"I just wanted to play ball again and they invited me to, so I was like okay! I'll try it out," said Nicole Alessi.

And Alessi is the only girl in her Brandywine vintage baseball club.

"It doesn't really bother me. I played sports my entire life and everyone is so welcoming," said Alessi.

Brandywine took on the Philadelphia Athletic Baseball Club right in Historic Bethlehem.

Giving the teams the chance to keep playing sports, while learning about the past while they're at it.

"It's a lot of fun and I'm thrilled to see so many smiling faces here on a sunny day in Bethlehem," said Larimer.

If you're interested in joining one of these historic baseball teams, you can head to the Vintage Baseball website.