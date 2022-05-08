Basement fire in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a fire in a Maple Street basement Saturday night.
According to the Allentown Fire Department, they were called to a home on the 1300 block of Maple Street at about 9:15 p.m.
There they were able to contain the fire damage to the basement, though the entire building and neighboring properties suffered some smoke damage. One firefighter was injured in a fall during the operation and was treated at St. Luke's, Allentown.
According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental and seems to have started in the area of an electrical panel.
