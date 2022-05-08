Basement fire in Allentown

Firefighters put out a fire in an Allentown basement Saturday night. 

 Mike Nester | for 69 News
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a fire in a Maple Street basement Saturday night. 
 
According to the Allentown Fire Department, they were called to a home on the 1300 block of Maple Street at about 9:15 p.m.
 
There they were able to contain the fire damage to the basement, though the entire building and neighboring properties suffered some smoke damage. One firefighter was injured in a fall during the operation and was treated at St. Luke's, Allentown. 
 
According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental and seems to have started in the area of an electrical panel. 
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you