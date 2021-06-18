EASTON, Pa. - A basketball court in Easton's Southside is ready to host tournaments again.
The court at the Easton Neighborhood Center is newly refurbished.
Mayor Sal Panto says it got so bad over the past year that teams weren't able to play on it.
He says the backboards were bad, and there was a crack on the pavement that made it difficult to dribble the ball.
So the city had crews come and fix it up.
Panto says the goal of the project is to keep kids off the streets.
"Larry Holmes always says there's good gangs and there's bad gangs. We don't want them in the bad gangs, we want them in the good gangs - basketball teams, sporting teams, youth leagues, scouting troops. That's where we want our kids," Panto said.
The court is now ready for the Easton-Phillipsburg alumni game, set to take place Sunday around 6 p.m.