WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Friday is a big championship night for District XI.

A doubleheader at Whitehall High School will pit upstart Pen Argyl against Palmerton in the 3A Girls final. The Bombers will try to defeat the Green Knights for the third time this season.

The 6A Girls will see top seed Easton squaring off against surprise Liberty in the nightcap.

Meanwhile over at Easton Middle School, it's another holy war for the 4A Boys title as ACCHS takes on Bethlehem Catholic at 7:30 p.m.

Join 69 Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo Friday night live from Coach Tracy Court at 4, 5, 5:30 and 6.