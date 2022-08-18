ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley ice cream shop is closing its original location.

Batch Microcreamery said it is moving on from the Downtown Allentown Market for "new opportunities ahead."

The co-owners and friends say the market helped them launch their brand, which has now expanded with locations at the Trolley Barn in Quakertown and the Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township.

The last day to get Batch scoops at the Allentown market is August 31.

"Stay tuned for exciting announcements coming very soon!" the social media post says.